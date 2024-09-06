Dogs Rescued After Alaskan Landslide Levels Home

A landslide in Alaska had devastating effects. The disaster began around 4 p.m. on August 25, killing at least one person and injuring several others. The landslide leveled several homes, damaged roads, and caused power outages in the area. State officials required emergency evacuations to help keep those in the affected areas safe. While a couple was able to escape their home before the worst of the damage, their dogs had no such luck. Luckily, after a week of searching, the dogs were rescued.

First Responders Rescue Dogs After Alaskan Landslide

USA Today shared how James and William Montiver's home collapsed after the landslide leveled various homes in Ketchikan, Alaska. Their home fell "47 feet into their neighbor's home." While James was able to escape, Bill needed to be rescued by first responders.

Luckily, both men were safe and sound. However, they were devastated when they realized that their two dogs were buried under the rubble. Despite their valiant efforts to search for their pups, the dogs could not be found. They had given up hopes of their dogs being rescued and admitted to the news source that they had "basically said our private goodbyes to them."

Luckily for them, geologist Travis Watkins was walking by the area and heard whimpering coming from the rubble. Those whimpers warranted search and rescue efforts. From there, fire rescue crews arrived and assessed the stability of the rubble to best determine how they could rescue the dogs.

It's A Miracle

USA Today shares, "Firefighter and EMT Crystal Schleiff said she shimmed through a three-foot crawl space as well as foot and a half void when she saw blinking eyes." When she saw those eyes, she yelled up to her companions,

"I found the dog, I see eyes and they're blinking."

She continued to work toward the eyes and was able to remove both of the dogs from the rubble. After the dogs were rescued from the landslide debris, they were returned to their owners. Later, they were treated by a veterinarian. The dog's owners spoke to the news source, sharing their gratitude for their dogs' rescuers.

"We are humbled and blessed that Cassie and Alani have been returned to us, and our family is together again. We are so thankful to the first responders and to everyone who has helped us this week."

It is truly a miracle that these dogs were rescued a week after the tragic landslide. It is so lucky and heartwarming that this family gets to be reunited again.