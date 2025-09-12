Engineers Reveal AI-Powered Safety System For ‘Crash-Proof’ Planes

Many people who fear traveling fear it for one reason: plane crashes. Although there are fewer plane crashes than car crashes, many people avoid flying out of fear. Not that I can blame them, with the recent increase in plane accidents, I can understand their fear. Luckily, engineers are developing an AI-powered safety system to create crash-proof planes.

Similar to airbags in a car, engineers have developed an AI-powered solution to help make planes "crash-proof." These developments come after the tragic Air India crash that killed all but one passenger on board. Now, this new technology suggests that an aircraft outfitted with outside airbags could mean the difference between life and death during a plane crash.

I will admit, the sketches of the new technology are comical. They feature a plane wrapped in giant inflatable material - almost like a boa constrictor that is made of balloons. However, experts argue it is the most effective solution. The Michelin Man-esque anti-crash concept has been dubbed Project REBIRTH and is "the first AI-powered crash survival system." Their website shares that this new technology uses "airbags, smart fluids, and reverse thrust to reduce impact and save lives when all else fails." Basically, this new technology would make "crash-proof" planes.

The way it works is that the AI sensors can detect when a crash is about to happen. Then, it would prompt the airbags to deploy, effectively cocooning the aircraft. This cushion around the plane should mitigate the negative impact of any harsh landing, thus helping to save lives. The NY Post shared that the desire to save lives was a big motivator for the inventors of the project. The inventors shared, "That emotional storm [ from the Air India crash] became hours of research and design. REBIRTH is more than engineering — it's a response to grief. A promise that survival can be planned, and that even after failure, there can be a second chance."