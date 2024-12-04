Eli Manning And Tom Brady Take Their Rivalry From The NFL To Fishing With Online Insults Over Catchs

Super Bowl champions Eli Manning and Tom Brady had some legendary battles on the football field over the years, and from the looks of their social media accounts, their rivalry looks to still have plenty of juice left in it.

Eli Manning took a shot at Tom Brady on his Instagram account, after Brady shared a photo of himself holding a fish he had caught in an ocean somewhere. Manning then posted a side-by-side, in which he was holding a fish, larger than Brady's. Manning's caption was simple but slick. Manning wrote "Cute Minnow, Tom!"

Brady, to his credit was quick to come back. Interestingly, Brady took to X, where he asked Eli if he caught his fish with a "helmet," which was a call back to a play from Super Bowl XLII. David Tyree, a Giants receiver, made a spectacular catch on a pass from Manning, where he pinned the football to his helmet as he went to the turf. The Giants would eventually score the game winning touchdown on that drive. Famously, that touchdown is the only thing that stopped Brady's Patriots from capping off the second perfect season in NFL history.

Eli Manning And Tom Brady Light Up Social Media With Rivaling Fishing Photos

Brady has certainly made plenty of waves in recent news cycles. The seven-time Super Bowl champion QB is now broadcasting NFL games each Sunday on FOX. Moreover, Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, recently announced that she is pregnant with her new man. Infamously, Gisele is now in a relationship with her former jiu-jitsu instructor. According to Whiskey Riff, the two were reportedly in a relationship while Gisele was still married to Brady.

Regardless, the news brought Brady to the forefront of internet discourse. While Brady did not make a public statement regarding the pregnancy or relationship, he did share a song to his Instagram story. The song was from the group "The Chicks," and it was their version of Fleetwood Mac's "The Landslide." The story had many wondering if Brady was showing just a bit of emotion regarding the situation, to his 15 million-plus Instagram followers.

Regardless, the playful banter shared by Manning and Brady was a nice breath of fresh air, and got plenty of love from social media users across multiple platforms.