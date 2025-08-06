Ecuador's New Law Surrounding Protected Areas Sparks Debate

There has been some debate in Ecuador recently. A lot of it stems from Ecuador's new law surrounding protected areas. The country recently passed a landmark new law aimed at restoring security in its national parks and reserves. While this sounds like a great thing, not everyone is jumping on board.

Why Ecuador's New Law Surrounding Protected Areas Sparked Debate

Mongabay shared the news of Ecuador's new landmark law. They wrote, "The law establishes new government agencies and funding mechanisms, and tries to close legal loopholes that used to leave rainforests vulnerable to development." Sounds like a promising act? However, not everyone is on board. While many environmental groups are ecstatic and see it as a "turning point" for protected areas, others have their concerns.

Some individuals fear that this new law will "militarize conservation efforts and ignore ancestral land rights." Despite the concerns, the President and his office maintain the opinion that this law and its objective are clear. In a statement released by the office of President Daniel Noboa, they stated the following: "The objective is to recover and sustainably utilize these areas, diversify the local economy, create dignified employment, reactivate tourism, and ensure the presence of the state in strategic areas for security and development."

With protected areas covering about a fifth of the country, it seems like it would be a good thing to strive towards. However, the government has been struggling to provide funding for many of the areas.

Those In Opposition

In addition to lacking necessary funding, Ecuador's new law surrounding protected areas has faced other challenges as well. Criminal groups have expanded their influence into these protected areas. This prompted Noboa to initiate a state of emergency. While this may seem like an appropriate response, those in opposition argue that the act "militarized the country and undermined human rights."

Mongabay shares that "The new law mandates increased coordination between the National Protected Areas System, the military and law enforcement agencies, allowing them to temporarily intervene in protected areas when criminal groups are clearing the forest for mining, logging, cattle ranching or drug trafficking." Those in opposition argue that the law gives too much power to the armed forces, which could be problematic for citizens.

While the supposed aim of this law is to prioritize and protect Ecuador's protected areas, many people disagree with how it is being done. By placing these lands in the hands of private companies, many Indigenous communities feel slighted.