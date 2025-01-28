Eco Protesters Crash Sigourney Weaver Play With Confetti Cannon In Wild Moment

Things did not go to plan for Sigourney Weaver and her latest play The Tempest at the Theatre Royal in London's West End. Protesters stormed the stage, interrupting the show with a confetti cannon. It's safe to say the A-Lister was probably ticked off.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted the play. They were carrying a sign that read, "Over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck." At that moment, Weaver was sitting on a chair in the middle of the stage. They stopped her performance by firing off a confetti cannon.

"We'll have to stop the show, ladies and gentlemen, sorry," a stagehand said. The audience booed the protesters as a stagehand put some distance between them and Weaver. Eventually, the stagehand convinced the pair to leave the stage and the venue. The protesters have spoken out after their viral encounter with Weaver.

Hayley Walsh and Richard Weir interrupted the play starring Weaver "demanding the UK government phase out fossil fuel burning by 2030." They released a statement online.

Sigourney Weaver Interrupted

"The pair could be seen holding a sign which read 'Over 1.5 Degrees is a Global Shipwreck', referring to the recent announcement that 2024 was the first full year over the 1.5-degree safe limit for global temperature rise. World Leaders stated they would aim to keep the world below 1.5 degrees of warming at the Paris Agreement in 2015," the activist group shared.

Walsh also spoke out as well.

"I am scared for my children, I can't sleepwalk them into a future of food shortages, life-threatening storms and wars for resources. Years of writing to MPs, going on marches and teaching my students to be more sustainable, hasn't seen the urgent change needed," Walsh said. "1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck we can't ignore. Wildfires in California, deadly floods in Valencia and hundreds of thousands without power in the UK this weekend. This isn't a distant, future problem. We need a global treaty to stop fossil fuel burning and a global emergency response."

Meanwhile, Wier said he was tired of inaction by the government.

"We're already seeing the damage this crisis is doing to crops, homes, and entire neighborhoods," he shared. "Unless we come together and demand a move away from fossil fuels by 2030, we will go the same way as manufacturing in the UK."

Why the targeted Weaver, however, remains to be seen.