Dwayne Johnson Is Mourning The Loss Of His Beloved Dog Named Hobbs

Dwayne Johnson has a heavy heart, recently suffering a devastating loss. The actor revealed that his beloved dog named Hobbs after his Fast & Furious character has passed away.

Taking to social media, Johnson announced the passing of his pooch on Instagram. He shared photos and videos of himself and Hobbs in happier times. The two certainly looked they loved each other.

Johnson wrote in the caption, "I've been numb over this loss, but we're so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we're so grateful he didn't suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night. Lately, there's been a lot that's too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it's all the same."

He continued, "One of my favorite songs felt appropriate here, as I wonder what's going on his new world, because I know what it's like in mine. Not sure how spirits work but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again."

Dwayne Johnson Loses Pet

Following the announcement of the passing, several fans sent their condolences and well wishes to Johnson. They understood the loss of losing a pet. Several shared messages of sympathy and empathy.

One wrote, "So very sorry for your loss? Please read the poem: The Rainbow Bridge? it has given me comfort when losing my beautiful angel animals. Hobbs will forever be your family's angel.? So much love to you all."

Another wrote, "So sorry for your loss DJ ?? He's in doggy heaven right now going 'you won't even BELIEVE the life I've had.'" Another wrote, "Sending love to you and your family, brother. I know these days are tough, but the memories you all shared with Hobbs will stay with you, and they'll bring comfort as you remember the good times."

Yet another wrote, "I'm sorry Hobbs crossed the rainbow bridge. You wrote beautifully about him. And you recently had a photo session with Hobbs....."

It's a difficult time for Johnson. The actor may play indestructible heroes on TV but he's only human.