Ty Pennington Mourns Loss Of Longtime Dog Georgia In Heartbreak Post

It's never easy losing a loved one no matter who you are. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Ty Pennington recently lost his beloved dog Georgia. The TV personality said his longtime companion passed away quite suddenly.

He mourned the loss of his dog in an Instagram post that focused on the good times now twinged with a bit of sadness. Pennington shared photos and videos of him with his dog.

"The world lost a special girl ?," he wrote. "Georgia passed away unexpectedly at home in Florida yesterday. Something we were not prepared for. Life has a cruel way of reminding us sometimes, just how quickly it can all be over. We'll miss you Georgia."

"We hope you get endless beach walks (runs) and carrots up in heaven," Pennington finished. "Say hi to Ed ?#thegoodestgirl."

Ty Pennington Mourns Loss Of Dog

Recently, my family lost our dog of 17 years — Petey. It feels weird writing that. I haven't had the chance to share the news with anyone or really process my emotions. Unlike with people, there's an expectation that you're just supposed to get over the death of a dog. But dogs are often like little people. They fill your life with joy, and they're happy to see you no matter what's going on in your life.

Losing a dog is often just as sad if not sadder than losing a person. They live such short lives comparatively. Their entire lives sometimes are just a passing moment for a person. I know the sadness that you're feeling, Ty, and I'm sorry. The TV actor shared pictures of Georgia on the beach with him, running along the shore, and laying on the couch.

Pennington has other pets but it's like losing a child really. You can never replaced your loss. And to Pennington, Georgia was very much like his baby. He posted a picture of her on Father's Day in 2018.