Duck Terrorizes College Campus And Attacks Same Student Twice In 2 Days

Turns out this college student's nemesis is a duck. The waterfowl has terrorized a college campus and attacked the same student twice only days apart.

Graduate student Madolyn will probably never look at Daffy or Donald the same way. In a deleted TikTok, she shared her encounters with the waterfowl, which attacked her twice. Speaking with People, she said the last thing she expected was to be attacked by a duck.

Duck Attacks Student

"He just started gnawing at my leg, like he just kept going for it," Madolyn said. The bird bit through her pants, breaking skin. She stood on a bench to escape the duck, who pursued her in an unending attempt to attack her. The college student ended up getting a tetanus shot due to the bite.

Fast forward two days, and Madolyn was attacked again by the duck while walking in the same area.

"I just didn't expect him to remember me, which was my bad. I underestimated him, but I didn't expect him to think that I was the same person or anything," Madolyn said.

She theorizes that the duck is likely guarding eggs. Apparently, the bird has also attacked other people in the area as well, so she doesn't take it personally.

"He's chased other people. I've been there a couple times, and I think there's eggs or something over there that he's trying to guard," Madolyn adds, "and I think he just takes his job very, very seriously, which I can respect. You know, he does a great job at it."

For now, the college student plans to keep her distance away from the area. She thinks the duck is doing its job and doing it well. It appears that it is just territorial and trying to protect what is his. I think we can all appreciate that. Still, it's a story that she's unlikely to ever forget. I mean how many people get attacked by a duck? It's absurd but apparently can happen.

She also shares, "I respect him, and I just don't want to interfere with anything anymore."