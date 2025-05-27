Neighborhood Terrorized By Out Of Control Duck, One Person Ends Up In Hospital

A neighborhood has fallen victim to a duck of all things. Residents in one Cape Coral neighborhood have been terrorized on a daily basis by the waterfowl. The bird has attacked several people. One person has also ended up in the hospital.

That's utterly wild. But it's no laughing matter. Although they may not look it, ducks can be dangerous creatures. Resident James Sepulveda, who has been in the neighborhood for decades, explained about the incident. He's sporting a fresh band and bite after his run-in with the duck. The bird bit him in a surprise attack.

He was just trying to watch the sunset and enjoy a moment of peace.

"I sit on my porch, 7 to 7:30 at this time of the year to catch a sunset, you know, some sun, and I had my eyes closed. All of a sudden, I felt a jab on my hand, and it was bleeding," Sepulveda told Fox 4 Now.

Duck Attacks Residents

Of course, he wasn't the only one who the duck attacked. The bird also targeted Richard Guy, who lives on the block. The bird attacked him out of nowhere.