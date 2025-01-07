3 Tips For Hunting Late Season Ducks

Waterfowl seasons across the country will be coming to an end in the coming weeks, but there are still some ducks left to hunt for those willing to sit through chilly mornings.

Late season hunts - regardless of the target animal - are very different than those of the early season. When considering a late-season duck hunt, some subtle changes in a hunter's approach can make all the difference.

So, here are three tips for making your next late-season duck hunt a successful one.

3 Tips To Consider For Your Next Late-Season Duck Hunt

First and foremost, late-season duck hunters should be extremely strategic when calling ducks. Late-season ducks have made their way through the migration, which means they have probably heard a duck call or two along the way. Moreover, they have certainly seen a handful of plastic decoy spreads as they have traveled south. With that said, late-season ducks can be especially wary of a duck caller who is just hammering away at them. At Ducks Unlimited, the rule of thumb for late-season duck calling is "less is more." Such an approach will keep a flock of working ducks from locating who exactly the calling is coming from, which feels more realistic and inviting.

Along with light calling, a smaller spread can be a winner in the late season. Migrating ducks have seen all the bells and whistles by the time the late season arrives. A lifelike spread, with plenty of movement, and quality spacing is often more enticing than a massive spread.

Finally, utilizing plenty of natural camouflage in a hide is a must for late-season duck hunters. Again, the idea here is that the ducks being hunted at the end of the season are not new to this whole thing. They have seen decoys. They have heard calls. And they have certainly picked a hunter or two out of some cattails. Late-season duck hunting requires some serious attention to detail, especially when trying to stay concealed. Utilizing the vegetation and natural cover that surrounds the hole you plan to hunt is a must in the late season.