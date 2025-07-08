Family Saves A Group Of Ducks That Got Trapped In A Storm Drain

A group of ducks is very thankful for the good deeds of one family. They managed to save them from a storm drain after they got stuck on the 4th of July.

Speaking with People, Tibi Sullivan revealed that she and her family noticed the ducks after heading home from her brother's house. Her husband spotted them.

"We were one street away from our house when we saw the ducks. We drove past them before I could even see them. And he decided to turn around to show the kids," she told People. "When we made it back to the ducks, my husband noticed the mama duck hadn't moved. And was still standing by the drain. That's when he mentioned her distress. And asked me to get out and check the drain."

The family quickly realized that their was a group of ducklings stuck in the storm drain.

Family Saves Ducks

"I tried to lift the grate up with one arm to make sure it wasn't locked shut," Sullivan says. "It was too heavy for me to lift with one arm. I would've had to deadlift it open. I told my husband to come open it and he got it open easily."

She left her husband with the animals while she went to get something to help scoop the birds out of the drain.

"My oldest daughter is 8 and she was the most aware about what was happening. I left my husband by the ducks and jumped in the car to go grab a net with the kids in the car," Sullivan said.

Her daughter was also overwhelmed by the situation.

"My oldest was on the verge of tears telling me to drive faster saying, 'Nothing else matters right now,' " the mom also continued. "She was scared the baby ducks wouldn't make it."

Fortunately, the family was able to reunite the duck with her ducklings.

"I feel like anyone would try and help in this situation. Reading these comments about my husband being a hero and a green flag has been nice and rewarding," she adds, "because that's what he truly is, and the kind of person he tries to be every single day. "