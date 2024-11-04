Driver Left Car Window Open Overnight And Sloth Tried To Hijack Car In Viral Video

If it wasn't caught on camera then no one would have ever believed this. A driver almost had his car stolen by a sloth. Fortunately, the animal is known for its slow nature.

Okay, so maybe, there wasn't any real danger of the animal making off with the vehicle. But we have to give credit where credit is due. The sloth makes for a convincing carjacker. The incident happened in Brazil. A man found the animal behind the driver's wheel of his vehicle after leaving the window on the vehicle open overnight.

There are worse things to find in your car such as snakes. Antônio Luiz Laghi of Manaus was preparing to go to the doctor's office when he realized his vehicle had another occupant. A sloth was hanging from the steering wheel. As one often does in the modern age, Laghi broke out his phone and recorded the video for all to see.

The video then went viral on TikTok. In the video, you can see the sloth hanging from the steering wheel. It's such a bizarre sight, but the animal is also very adorable. But the man only had to himself to blame. He had left the windows of his car down, so it was practically an invitation for the animal to come take home.

@cantorbrunofarkas A Preguicinha só queria uma carona pro centro! Kkkkkkk ? ? som original - cantorbrunofarkas

Sloth Tries To Take Car

Fortunately, they ended up helping the animal return to the wild.

Still, several people enjoyed the random nature of it. One wrote, "Literally when you want to do something and laziness won't let you."

Another commented, "How people from the United States think life is like for everyone here in Brazil."

While adorable, the animals do pose some risk to humans. They can cause "deep puncture wounds and even permanent nerve damage." Meanwhile, if you live in America, you can see the animal in captivity. Zoo Atlanta recently welcomed a new baby sloth earlier this year.

"We are very excited about the birth of Nutella's infant," Gina Ferrie, Zoo Atlanta's vice president of collections and conservation, said at the time. "Sloths have so many fascinating adaptations and behaviors that we can share with our Members and guests, and while they are not currently classified as endangered, they have an emerging conservation story that can help us appreciate the impact of human activities on wild animals and ecosystems."