Zip-Lining Kid Crashes Into Sloth Going At Full Speed In Insane Video

Talk about the wrong place, wrong time. I still can't get over this kid accidentally clocking a sloth in the face. The kid was ziplining at full speed when he accidentally ran into the creature.

Sloths aren't known for being the brightest bulbs in the package. They're god's favorite idiots on a surface level. But the creatures are actually very smart and have adapted to their environment. Namely, they're very good at hanging onto trees. However, sloths have garnered a reputation for being a bit dimwitted and stupid. This hit may have rattled a few screws loose.

You see, the sloth decided to slowly climb up the zipline rather than a tree limb. The kid in the video is totally blameless in this scenario. He just wanted to have a bit of fun. He didn't know he would soon come face to face with a sloth. Fortunately, when the kid hit the animal, he didn't knock it off. From a height like that, the animal would have probably perished.

Kid Strikes Sloth

The astonished kid exclaimed, "I just clocked it straight in the face." What are you to do in a situation like this? The animal stopped all momentum going forward, and it's not possible to really go back.

One fan wrote, "Sources say father and son are still on the wire and it's been 5 years." Another said they would have rescued the creature, "My toxic trait is.. i would've grabbed it, clung it to me like great sloths do, and kept on zippin." Another bets the kid will never forget this. They wrote, "Kid is going to remember ramming into a sloth for the rest of his life and is going to tell the tale in college."

Yet another wrote, "It's poor hands, I now it uses it nail hook things, but I hope it's hand didn't get burned from rubbing along the cable when the kid crash into it." Stil, another wrote, "Oh man, hope its hands are okay from the pulley."