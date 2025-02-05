Donald Trump Jr. Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Illegally Killing Rare Duck

Donald Trump Jr. is speaking out (well indirectly) after being accused of illegally hunting and killing a rare duck in Italy. Don Jr. was on a hunting trip in the country. A video surfaced of him along with several others hunting. In the video, Trump appeared with a dead rare duck during the hunting expedition.

A spokesman for Trump said Don Jr. was with several hunters in a legally allowed area. "There were countless other hunting groups present" as well.

"While it's unclear whether this single duck was unintentionally shot by someone in Don's hunting group, another hunting group or killed in a different manner and retrieved by the group's hunting dog, Don takes following all rules, regulations and conservation on his hunts very seriously and plans on fully cooperating with any investigation," Andy Surabian, spokesman for Trump, said in a statement via AP News.

Donald Trump Jr. In Trouble

Meanwhile, Andrea Zanoni, a member of the Veneto regional assembly, and Luana Zanella, a national parliamentarian, said that they have filed motions against Don Jr. They're asking for legal action to be taken against the president's son.

"The video shows some people, including Donald Trump Junior, killing several ducks," Zanoni said in the post. "Only residents of one of the Italian regions can hunt in Italy because you need to have a hunting card, which is issued by law by the region of residence of the applicant."

"At a glance, it looks like a ruddy shelduck," he said. "I don't know if it's protected in America, but in Europe, and in Italy, it is protected. You cannot hunt it."

Meanwhile, Zanella, an Italian MP, also said, "We are asking with a question to the Minister of the Environment Pichetto Fratin to explain what happened. Given that the shooting of protected species is a crime, also if it is true that among those participants was present Donald Trump Jr, son of the President of the United States."

Likewise, other political figures have spoken out.

In a statement to Daily Mail, Monica Sambo, of Democratic Party of Venice warned, "What has been reported is a very serious matter, it is unacceptable that protected species are being killed in the Venice lagoon, a protected environment that should be protected. If Trump Junior's involvement is confirmed, we hope he will be prosecuted like any other citizen."