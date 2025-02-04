Donald Trump Jr. Accused Of Illegally Hunting Rare Ducks In Italy

Donald Trump Jr. may be in a bit of legal trouble. He's been accused of illegally hunting rare ducks in Italy. Now, he's drawn the attention and scorn from several Italian activists and environmentalists.

They are demanding an inquiry into his activity. This comes after footage surfaced of Trump Jr in camouflage hunting ducks in the area. It's apparently a protected area, according to environmentalists. The video popped up on Field Ethos and showed Don Jr. along with others on a hunting trip near Venice.

They shoot several ducks. One of the hunters said, "It was a great duck shoot with a little bit of good eating in Venice." Another said, "Don got about 50." The video also showed Donald Trump Jr surrounded by dead ducks. One of the ducks appears to be a Ruddy Shelduck, a rare and declining species that's protected.

It's illegal to kill the bird in Italy. Italian environmentalist and Green Party politician Andrea Zanoni accused Trump of breaking the law. He filed a complaint against Trump.

He said, "Like any foreigner, in Italy he was not allowed to hunt by law. In fact, in our country only residents of one of the Italian regions can hunt."

Donald Trump Jr. In Trouble

He continued, "You need a hunting license issued by the police headquarters, but above all you need a hunting license issued only and exclusively to residents of one of the Italian regions, a mandatory document where you can note the date, place of hunting and quantity of animals killed divided by individual species."

Luana Zanella, an Italian MP, also said, "We are asking with a question to the Minister of the Environment Pichetto Fratin to explain what happened. Given that the shooting of protected species is a crime, also if it is true that among those participants was present Donald Trump Jr, son of the President of the United States."

In a statement to Daily Mail, Monica Sambo, of Democratic Party of Venice warned, "What has been reported is a very serious matter, it is unacceptable that protected species are being killed in the Venice lagoon, a protected environment that should be protected. If Trump Junior's involvement is confirmed, we hope he will be prosecuted like any other citizen."