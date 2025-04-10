Dog Survives Falling More Than 100 Feet Into A Canyon At Colorado National Monument

A dog is lucky to be alive after falling more than 100 feet into a canyon. The incident happened at the Colorado National Monument in western Colorado. Fortunately, the pooch somehow survived her close brace with death. And they say that a cat is the one with nine lives. I guess this proves that dogs have a knack for surviving as well.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the dog miraculously survived a fall that could have easily killed a person. According to authorities, the dog was out with its owner on a trip to visit the monument. That's when its owner stopped the vehicle and parked near the side of the canyon. Its owner wanted a closer look at the canyon.

Dog Takes A Stumble Off The Edge

However, they didn't anticipate the dog getting out of the car and jumping straight off the edge of the canyon. However, this sounds very much like something my dog would do. It's one of the reasons that I don't take her places like this. Because I know it would be a recipe for disaster. Fortunately, the pooch landed on a rock shelf below.

Police explained on Facebook, "In a heartwarming display and paws-itively dedicated effort, our team recently responded to a distress call regarding a dog that had fallen approximately 100+ feet to the bottom of a canyon in the Colorado National Monument. Thanks to the swift coordination between our Mesa County Search and Rescue team, Colorado National Monument park rangers, and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the dog was safely rescued."

So the rescue crew managed to save the dog from its fate and this story has a happy ending overall. The animal was even able to walk after the fall. A vet confirmed that the animal suffered no broken bones or severe injuries.

"If dogs have nine lives like cats, she definitely used one in her adventure on the Monument but we are so grateful to have an amazing Search & Rescue team ready to spring into action for all who need it!" the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.