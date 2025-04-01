How A Dog Save Its Owners From Dying In An Explosive Plane Crash That Engulfed Their House

This dog deserves all the treats for saving its owners from an explosive plane crash that engulfed their house. A small plane crashed directly into their Minnesota home, turning the entire thing into a fireball.

Fortunately, no one was home because the dog wanted to go for a walk. Although everyone on board died, the home owners were unscathed thanks to some good luck.

"All of a sudden there's a big boom," Kenneth Tobacman said on Good Morning America. He explained that his wife Mary Butler had been taking the dog for a walk when the accident happened. "The lights went out, and I saw a flash. Sparks or something or a little bit of smoke. I thought, 'What the hell?'"

He explained their good fortune amid the tragedy. "If she hadn't been, I probably could not have rescued her or the dog," he said. "It happened that quickly. It's really fortunate that she was out when the plane hit." It's possible that he may have died as well trying to rescue them. Fortunately, the dog wanted to go for a walk and saved them.

Dog Saves Owners

His neighbor Sean Riddler described the wreckage.

"I'd say I made it to the house in about 30 seconds from impact," said Riddler on GMA. "It was already on fire. In probably another 30 to 45 seconds, the entire house was completely engulfed in flames."

Sadly, a U.S. Bank executive was among the people killed in the fiery plane crash. It's still unclear how many people were on board

"The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working on recovering any fatalities and scientifically confirming the identities of the person(s) aboard the aircraft," the fire department said in a statement provided to PEOPLE on Monday. "The NTSB is in the process of recovering the plane and will move it to a secure location for further examination. While an initial report is expected in approximately two weeks, it will not include a determination of cause."

Meanwhile, the family lived thanks to the dog. But they lost a cat in the resulting fire. They are also homeless and will have to rebuild. It's hard to find a sense of security after something like this happens.