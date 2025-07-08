Dog Refused To Leave Owner's Side For Days After He Died In Arizona Wilderness

We truly don't deserve dogs. Take this story for instance. A dog refused to leave its owner's side for days after he died in the Arizona wilderness.

Arizona authorities eventually found the body and rescued the dog. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue (CCSO SAR) arrived on the scene after someone spotted the animal and reported it.

On Facebook, they wrote, "Out of tragedy a small four-legged life was saved. CCSO SAR was activated to assist with a recovery in a very remote area several miles north of the Muleshoe Ranch. The circumstances are unknown on how they got there and why they were there. However, a small dog was located with the decedent stayed with the vehicle. Initially it ran off, but the team was determined to save it and were able to catch it."

Dog Refused To Leave Owner's Side

Authorities rescued the dog and took it to a local shelter.

They wrote, "The sweet little pup is currently at a shelter. This is not the first time rescue teams saved pets that stayed with their owner. This truly shows the devotion and love a pet has for their person. Thank You team for rescuing this small pup."

At this time, they're not sure what caused the dog's owner to die. It appears that both had been there for a while. Many people expressed prayers that someone would adopt the dog.

One wrote, "I certainly hope the shelter puts this little guy into foster ASAP. After everything this puppy has been through, the last thing it should be doing is sleeping at the shelter."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Special thanks to Search and Rescue. I stumbled upon this scene yesterday and was unable to catch the dog. I did feed him a sandwich and left water for him. Search and Rescue arrived a few hours later. He seemed to be in good shape. I feel terrible for what that dog endured."

Another expressed interest in adoption. They wrote about the dog, "We'd love to have this pup. We lost one 6 months ago that looked just like it and have been trying to find a mate for the brother he left."