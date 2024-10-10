Dog Gets 'Miracle' Rescue from Hurricane Milton Debris: See Adorable Video

Out of tragedy comes a small ray of light. A dog named Benji survived Hurricane Milton in what can only be described as a miracle. A news crew found the small dog among the debris and wreckage.

Sadly, Benji's owners perished in the deadly storm. CBS Miami shared a clip of reporter Morgan Rynor conducting coverage in Fort Pierce. However, the reporter lost her composure when a man surfaced with a small dog in his arms.

"He got Benji," Rynor said in the clip. "Oh my goodness... I cannot believe I'm starting this right now with some happy news. Look at this pile of debris over here to my left-hand side. About two seconds ago we just pulled out this little tiny dog named Benji, who has been missing since last night."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Cut to Rynor holding the small dog in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Rynor explained that Benji ran away from her owners' house during the storm. They found her in the wreckage of the next-door neighbor's house. Sadly, her owners died during the hurricane. The reporter explained that photographer Brian Shanahan heard Benji barking from the debris.

"Even though we were about two minutes from our 7:30 live shot, we decided Benji was more important," Rynor said. Following the broadcast, the reporter got Benji checked out. She is determined to find him a good home and is currently taking care of him.

Dog Gets Rescued After Hurricane Milton

"I'm told his owners unfortunately did not make it out alive," the CBS Miami reporter wrote. "Benji is safe with me and being taken care of. Need to double-check he doesn't have other family but then will need to find him a home. Neighbors are busy figuring out where they're going to live."

Meanwhile, officials and authorities are searching through the wreckage.

"The most impacted area is about a half-square-mile community made up of older modular homes that the tornado went through and just completely devastated it," Sheriff Keith Pearson said. "They don't even look like homes anymore. They're mangled there. There's people trapped underneath them."

"Crews are still out there searching the area. We're not gonna stop until we double check, triple check, make sure that anybody in there who needs to be rescued is gonna be rescued," Pearson said.