'Deadliest Catch' Shares Health Update for Captain Keith Colburn

Deadliest Catch fans are extremely worried about Captain Keith Colburn after he experienced a health crisis while at sea.

Fortunately, we finally have an update on how Keith is doing after the medical crisis. His brother Monte ended up taking their ship to shore so Keith could be airlifted. Fortunately, the Deadliest Catch captain got some proper treatment.

Deadliest Catch's October 8 opened up with Captain Keith in the hospital. He was seeking treatment in Anchorage, Alaska. The sea captain had "lost consciousness multiple times at sea." During one episode, he fell and hit his head. The captain began experiencing both numbness and pain on his left side.

Fans were concerned that he might be having a heart attack or potentially a stroke. Fortunately, doctors were mostly able to rule out a heart attack. His troponin levels were negative indicating it probably wasn't a cardiac event. The captain admitted he was "still a little confused as to what actually happened."

So were doctors. Sadly, they didn't have the answers for Keith that he was looking for. They recommended him to a cardiac therapist. The captain wanted to get "right back out to the boat." Unfortunately, the doctors couldn't give him the okay to go back out there just yet.

Keith Gets An Update

The cardiologist doesn't know exactly what happened either. They theorize that he may have had a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or mini-stroke.

"It could have been a stroke, not sure," he told his brother over the phone. For now, they're keeping him in the hospital. "So I will not be coming back to the boat in the next couple days, I'll tell you that right now."

Keith's injuries prove that dangers can come from anywhere. That's something that Captain Sig Hansen agrees with.

"I mean, there's always a challenge. The challenge is to succeed, right?" Hansen said. "There are life-threatening situations - been in a few of those. I think the biggest challenge is always the weather. That's always a big one and keeping your guys motivated, that's always a big challenge."

The captain continued, "You know, and finding crab. It'll happen, it just takes time, but it'll happen. Especially if you're good and you know what you're doing."