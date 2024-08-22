‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Almost Loses Crew Member In A Fire

Deadliest Catch has felt particularly chaotic this season with a number of real-world issues plaguing the boats and captains of the show. Take this instance earlier in the season where Captain Keith Colburn almost had his boat burn down. Things got so crazy that one crew member almost died in the resulting inferno.

It turns out that the only thing more dangerous than water is fire. Colburn and his crew battled a fire that quickly almost turned tragic. The fire broke out on his Fishing Vessel Wizard. It's just the latest in the list of struggles that Keith and his fellow captains have faced this. However, they say that a person's darkest moments show who they are. Keith has risen to the occasion on Deadliest Catch.

But what happened exactly? Well, Keith jumped into action when his boat caught fire. The captain has garnered a reputation for being careful of his crew and their safety. Smoke started on the bow, and the Deadliest Catch captain quickly tried to find the source of the blaze. He also realized that Tyler Gateman was missing from the rest of the crew.

'Deadliest Catch' Puts Crew In Deadly Situations

They found him surrounded by fire and managed to extinguish the fire before it engulfed him. The moment left Keith quite shaken. In addition to being a crew member, Gateman is also his son's best friend.

It certainly puts the deadly in Deadliest Catch. Captain Sig Hansen previously teased that this season brought a lot of challenges and deadly situations. "I mean, there's always a challenge. The challenge is to succeed, right?" Hansen said. "There are life-threatening situations - been in a few of those. I think the biggest challenge is always the weather. That's always a big one and keeping your guys motivated, that's always a big challenge."

The captain continued, "You know, and finding crab. It'll happen, it just takes time, but it'll happen. Especially if you're good and you know what you're doing."

Hansen has also faced moments of peril.

"We've had events where the boat was icing down to the point where I thought there was no return. We've had struggles with mechanical issues where, you know, we've had, like, tanks where our crab tanks either fill with water when they're not supposed to, and that creates instability on the boat. Things of that nature," Hansen said.