Daughter Of Chiefs CEO Needs Surgery After A Freak Hiking Accident

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt recently suffered a scary incident while hiking. It resulted in Ava Hunt needing surgery on her leg.

While out hiking, the 19-year-old took a nasty stumble and apparently fell down a mountain. We're not sure where this happened, but it sounded like Ava was hiking with her family. Or at least immediately alerted them. Her mother Tavia revealed that she ended up at the ER following a hike. The Chiefs CEO's daughter suffered a pretty nasty gash on her leg.

"This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike [and] went to the ER for surgery on a deep wound," Tavia wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. She also included a photo of them smiling.

Ava later reposted her mother's message. She also shared a separate post of the immediate aftermath. The image on Instagram Story showed her with a bandaged leg. She revealed she had to have surgery. However, it went well, and she was at home recuperating.

"Update: surgery went very smoothly and I'm back at home watching my favorite @simonebiles!! I'm feeling great (but I might still be a little drugged up)" Ava Hunt wrote. "Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers."

Chiefs CEO's Daughter Injured

The incident comes the summer before Ava is set to go to the Southern Methodist University. Following in her father's footsteps in sports, she will be on the cheer team. She previously graduated from a private high school in Dallas called Covenant School. With cheer set to begin in September, it's unknown if it will affect her chances of being on the team.

Ava is the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. He also has another daughter Grace and a son named Knobel. Grace followed more in her mother's footsteps competing as a pageant queen. She won Miss Texas Teen International in 2016 and 2018 and Miss Kansas USA in 2021.

"She tells me, 'Just be you. You are enough,' " Gracie told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in 2021. "It's really nice to get to walk down a road with someone who has been down that path before. It really has just bonded us so much."

Meanwhile, Knobel is more private than his siblings. However, he'll show up in his mother's social media posts like the one below.

"Your love for the Lord, wit, humor, intelligence and problem-solving abilities are some of the things I love most about you," Tavia wrote in the caption with photos of Knobel. "Your hard work, loyalty, dedication to responsibilities, and the way you cheer on others, sets you apart. Even amidst your challenging, busy schedule, your spirit shines bright, and you're always the life of the party."