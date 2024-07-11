Family Members Still Have Questions Months Later After Three Chiefs Fans Die In The Cold

Last year, Kansas City was rocked when police found three Chiefs fans dead in the backyard of their friend. The three died after watching the game at their friend's house and never returned home. Since then, family members have continued to want answers.

Clayton McGeeney, Ricky Johnson, and David Harrington all died in the yard of their friend Jordan Willis' home. Family members have blasted police for not holding anyone accountable for their deaths. Police didn't find their bodies until days after they went missing. While authorities conducted autopsies and toxicology reports, they haven't released the results yet. Six months later, families of the Chiefs fans still don't have answers.

Jennifer Marquez, the mother of David Harrington, told FOX4: "Through this whole thing I've had a hard time getting anybody to answer me." Jim McGeeney, the uncle of Clayton McGeeney, also said, "My nephew died a tragic death along with two of his friends and nobody is being held accountable." According to preliminary toxicology reports, Forensic Medical of Kansas says all three had cocaine and fentanyl in their system.

Chiefs Fans Die In Cold

However, they didn't reveal the cause of death to families. Kelsie Gwartney, the chief of investigations and administrator at Forensic Medical of Kansas, confirmed: "All three autopsy reports were certified on January 31, 2024."

Speaking in separate statements, Gwartney added: "Yes, our office finalized cause and manners of death for all three of the referenced decedents. All three cases are under suppression status and not open records available for release at this time." The lack of updates has frustrated fans. Especially, given the amount of time that has passed.

McGeeney said: "If your car blew up right now what happened, well, they're going to find out what happened. If a plane crashes what are they going to do, get the black box, they can find out what happened, but with this, three dead men, they don't do anything, it appears they don't do anything and if they are, let us know."

Investigations remain open. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office commented: "This matter remains under active investigation. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to share details of the investigation at this time. We know the families of these three men want answers, and the Kansas City Police Department and my office are turning over every stone to try to obtain those answers."