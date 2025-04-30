Cruise Ships Suspends Trips To Popular Destination Over Escalating Violence

It may be a popular travel destination, but cruise ships are steering clear of one Caribbean island stop. They are concerned about rising violence in the region and safety concerns.

Royal Caribbean announced it was removing Labadee, a beautiful coast in Haiti, from its list of island stops on cruise ships. The company is concerned about violence in the area. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily paused our upcoming visits to Labadee," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

This comes after Celebrity Cruises already stopped offering the stop as well for similar reasons. Chris Grow, a security consultant, spoke with the outlet on why cruise ships are skipping over the island stop. He explained that the area is volatile and could put people's safety at risk.

"Some of these islands are very touchy with what's happening, and their politics can change from day to day," he said. "One minute you're OK and the next minute it's time to get on the boat and leave."?

Cruise Ships Avoid Destination

John Lovell, the president of Travel Leaders Network, told Fox News Digital that since the situation in Haiti is deteriorating, it was wise of the cruise behemoth to consider alternative routes.

"The good news is that Royal Caribbean has another place in the Caribbean exclusively for their guests: Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. It has several beaches, the Caribbean's largest freshwater pool, a water park and more," he said. "I hope that things will settle down and that ships will call on Labadee again. Not only is the beach incredibly beautiful, but it provides employment to Haitians at the resort and support to entrepreneurs with the onsite Haitian straw market."

This comes after the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince issued a new travel warning. Haiti is ranked at Level 4 due to the risk to safety in the country.

"The U.S. government is very limited in its ability to help U.S. citizens in Haiti. Local police and other first responders often lack the resources to respond to emergencies or serious crime," the U.S. travel advisory states.