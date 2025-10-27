Cruise Ship Rescues At Least 63 People Stranded In Middle Of Sea

At least 63 people stranded in the middle of the ocean got an unlikely rescue. A cruise ship became their knight in shining armor, rescuing them from the middle of the Ionian Sea.

So what exactly happened? According to USA Today, a Norwegian Cruise Line responded to a rescue request. Greek authorities reached out to them about helping save more than 60 people stranded in the waters. The cruise ship had been in the area. Fortunately for those stranded, the crew was more than happy to honor the request.

The Norwegian Cruise Line had left from Civitavecchia, Italy, and was traveling the Mediterranean, headed to Greece, Malta, Italy, and France. Crew members brought those stranded on board the cruise ship. They gave them food and medical aid.

Cruise Ship Rescue

"The individuals were brought on board and tended to by the ship's crew, who provided a medical evaluation, food and other items for their comfort," a representative for Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement to USA Today.

"Following a mandatory directive from the Rescue Coordination Centre, the ship proceeded to Kalamata, Greece where the rescued individuals were turned over to the Greek authorities," the statement continued.

Unfortunately for passengers, crew had to cancel a port stop in Santorini, Greece due to the diversion. But I'm sure they were more than understanding about the rescue. These were people's lives after all. The representative thanked the passengers for being understanding. The representative mentioned the cruise ship soon resumed its normal business.

"We appreciate our guests' patience and understanding during this unexpected interruption to their journey," Norwegian Cruise Line added.

Exactly what happened remains a bit of a mystery. The cruise ship company didn't elaborate on who the people were or why they were in the middle of the sea. However, passengers have suggested those rescued had been migrants. Passengers posted about the rescue on social media. But this hasn't been confirmed by the company or authorities.