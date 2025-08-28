Carnival Cruise Ship Passengers Frightened When Ship Tilted Suddenly To One Side

Talk about scary! Carnival Cruise passengers got more than they bargained for when their ship suddenly tilted to one side. The incident happened aboard the Carnival Panorama as it was sailing through the Mexican Riviera.

Passengers posted frightening clips on social media of dishes and glasses sliding everywhere, water pouring out of an elevator, and people screaming. However, Matt Lupoli, a spokesperson for Carnival, told USA Today that it was a relatively quick incident.

"The incident was over quickly and as the captain maneuvered to calmer seas, crew members quickly turned their attention to assisting guests and clean up," Lupoli said in an email. "A small number of guests were checked by our medical team on board. There were no serious injuries and no significant impact to the ship's systems and features. The ship's itinerary was not affected and it's now sailing its next voyage."

Meanwhile, Joanna Kuther, a travel agent and owner of Port Side Travel Consultants, said the tilting was caused by a shift in weight and balance on the Carnival cruise ship.

Carnival Ship Tilted

"In the case of a cruise ship that does not carry cargo, it is usually weather-induced," she told USA TODAY in an email. "While with all of the weather forecasting available, ships will do all they can to avoid bad weather (but) sometimes it is simply unavoidable. The ships are prepared from the way they are built and engineered to be able to handle these types of situations."

That still didn't stop Carnival passengers from being a bit freaked out by all of it.

Poster kaisigrow on TikTok also shared their encounter on the cruise ship. "Such a wild night leaving Mazatlan. I have to hand it to the crew of the Carnival Panorama. Things happen every day that are out of our control and this happened fast," the poster wrote, noting that the crew pulled everything together swiftly and efficiently. "For this, they deserve MAJOR credit. Still wild and terrifying!"

Another Carnival passenger, queens_roost, called the storm "wild and absolutely gorgeous." She hopes everything is okay. Fortunately, the Carnival ship made it back okay.