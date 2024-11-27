Cow Comes Through Car Window And Frightens Woman

An encounter between a woman and a cow in Virginia was captured on camera in October, and the video has since gone quite viral.

According to the Daily Mail, Richard Ross is the name of the cameraman in question. Ross was sat in a vehicle with his mother at the time of the encounter. From the video itself, it seems as though Ross was driving the vehicle, while his mother sat in the passenger seat.

Regardless, the video cold opens upon the mother holding some food in her hand. The woman has her window rolled down, as she offers the furry brown cow the food she is holding. The cow proceeds to dip its head into the vehicle, and then completely disregard the handful of grains. Rather, the furry critter opens its mouth wide, and stretches its large tongue out into the world. What happens next is certainly worth a chuckle.

Viral Video Shows Cow Dip Its Head Inside Vehicle And Lick Woman

Once the cow's tongue is out into the open air, the critter places its focus on Richard's mother. That's right, the cow bypasses the food and goes straight for the woman's shoulder and face. The woman, to her credit, keeps great spirits about the entire situation. She laughs hysterically as the cow stretches its massive tongue toward her. Ross incredibly keeps the video rolling without even a hiccup. The scene is wonderfully composed, with a beginning, middle and end. It is a clip worthy of an award, if one existed.

Ross joked about the situation in the aftermath as well, saying the cow was asking his mother for a kiss. Perhaps such a take is true. The cow certainly seemed plenty friendly. Moreover, Ross and his mother were obviously not threatened by the situation in the slightest. Rather, they enjoyed the whole thing, from start to finish, laughing together through the chaos.

The scene is not the first of its kind. Another video went viral, when a giraffe stuck its massive head into a vehicle, and ate food from the family inside. It is noteworthy, that the cow is a much smaller than a giraffe, and its reach into the vehicle is much smaller. Such was comforting for Ross and his mother, as the cow was perfectly limited in its attempt to reach inside the vehicle.