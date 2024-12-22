Couple Surprised To Learn They're The Only Ones At 5-Star Resort

Imagine you're going to a 5-star resort and discover that you're the only ones there. That's exactly what one shocked couple discovered while on vacation. They visited the Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos Mexico and discovered they were the only ones there.

On TikTok (@freedomhustle), Cameron and his wife revealed that they were the only ones at the resort. They revealed a beautiful resort, with pool and all, and absolutely no other guests. Sure, there was staff, but no other guests. While some may find it peaceful and tranquil, the couple found the empty resort to be creepy and unsettling. They though it was a joke.

"At first, it started as a joke... but it feels more like an episode from Black Mirror," Cameron said. He decided to investigate the resort to see if he could find any other guest, and he didn't find anyone. "Every time I think I see someone that's not wearing a white uniform, I get excited, only to realize, no, just more contractors working on the place. Which, again, was kind of cool, until it wasn't."

Empty Resort

That's so bizarre, right? The couple realized they were the only guests at the Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos. The 5-star resort was in need of a bunch of guests. It was such a strange situation that the couple questioned how the resort stayed open.

"How is this place paying for all these lights?" he said. "How are these fire pits being lit all day, all night for us? Who is paying for all this? This entire kingdom is just for us."

It certainly made them feel like kings. It turns out that's exactly what the resort is going for. It wants to accommodate no matter how few guests it has staying there.

Melissa Wisenbaker, a spokesperson, said: "Velas Resorts operate at 100% regardless of the number of actual guests staying on property. That is a staff to guest ratio of three to one, versus at many other resorts that are the opposite (three guests to every one staff)."