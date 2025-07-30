Couple Gets Married In Ultimate Wedding For Thrill Seekers, Top Of Mount Kilimanjaro

A couple had the ultimate wedding for thrill seekers, choosing to tie the knot at more than 19,000 feet above sea level. The two got married on Mount Kilimanjaro in a wedding for the ages.

Kelsey Bone and Scot Pominville capped off seven years together in style. Per the CBC, the two got engaged while climbing Mount Everest . So it only makes sense for them to then tie the knot on Mount Kilimanjaro. Pominville revealed that he was more nervous about popping the question than climbing Everest. He was concerned that Bone might discover the engagement ring before he popped the question.

"Luckily, she never did," Pominville told CBC.

Bone said that she was surprised when Pominville popped the question. The couple became "lost in the moment." It was quite a way for the two to become engaged and spend their first moments taking that next step. "I think we're going to get some photos and then look to my side, and there he is, down on his knee," Bone recalled.

Mount Kilimanjaro Wedding

"We had a nice, I don't know, 12 or so hours of just soaking in the moment and being isolated and alone in a pretty remote spot and it was really nice," he said.

Neither describes themselves as really big wedding people."

"I figured I'd always kind of end up eloping or something like that — kind of combining adventure with love," Bone said.

Pominville added, "I always said, 'the important part is who it's to, not where it is or what it is.' "

However, they decided to get married on Mount Kilimanjaro after hiking with friends there. They had planned to go back and elope there. But things quickly changed. "I was thinking, no, I don't want it to overshadow their trip at all," said Bone. "As soon as I said that, they sent back a screenshot that he [one of their friends] got ordained."

Bone went about finding a light and stretchy dress for the occasion. The group spent seven days hiking Mount Kilimanjaro. For the last stretch, Bone wore her wedding dress. The couple got married at the peak of the mountain.

"I was one of those kids that actually never dreamed of my wedding," she said. "This was absolutely perfect."