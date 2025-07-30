Couple Gets Married In Ultimate Wedding For Thrill Seekers, Top Of Mount Kilimanjaro

A couple had the ultimate wedding for thrill seekers, choosing to tie the knot at more than 19,000 feet above sea level. The two got married on Mount Kilimanjaro in a wedding for the ages.
"Luckily, she never did," Pominville told CBC.
Bone said that she was surprised when Pominville popped the question. The couple became "lost in the moment." It was quite a way for the two to become engaged and spend their first moments taking that next step. "I think we're going to get some photos and then look to my side, and there he is, down on his knee," Bone recalled.
Mount Kilimanjaro Wedding
"We had a nice, I don't know, 12 or so hours of just soaking in the moment and being isolated and alone in a pretty remote spot and it was really nice," he said.
Neither describes themselves as really big wedding people."
"I figured I'd always kind of end up eloping or something like that — kind of combining adventure with love," Bone said.
Pominville added, "I always said, 'the important part is who it's to, not where it is or what it is.' "
"I was one of those kids that actually never dreamed of my wedding," she said. "This was absolutely perfect."