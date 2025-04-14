Army Veteran With One Lung Makes It His Goal To Climb Some Of The World's Tallest Mountains

An Army veteran isn't letting anything stop him — not even having just one lung. The Army vet climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro last year and has made plans to climb Indonesia's tallest mountain as well.

The veteran is tackling the world one mountain at a time. 37-year-old Adam Faatz plans to climb Carstensz Pyramid at the end of April. This comes despite have his left lung removed due to pulmonary fibrosis. Speaking with New York Post, Adam explains why tackles so many mountains and what he loves about the outdoors.

"Mountaineering, for me, and the outdoors is probably what saved my life," Faatz said. "It's good for my wellbeing. It's my outlet. I want to try to encourage people to go and try challenges like this — not to let their disabilities or illnesses limit them."

Army Veteran Climbs Mountains

In 2006, Faatz joined the Army at 18 years old but suffered a lung injury due to toxic fumes at a burn pit in Iraq. He inhaled too much smoke from a pit that demolishes roadside bombs.