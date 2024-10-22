Writer Decides To Hike 250 Miles For Injured Armed Forces Veterans

A writer for the Telegraph is hiking 250 miles for a good cause. He plans the very length walk to raise money and awareness for injured Armed Forces veterans.

America by no means has the monopoly on wounded veterans. So we go over to the United Kingdom for this one. Writer Alex Robbins is walking 250 miles from Mission Motorsport headquarters to Anglesey for the British event Race of Remembrance. He's chronicling his day exploits while out on the road.

You can follow his adventures here.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

He wrote of the initial hike, "I've got good boots, but making way with my feet slipping around was still tricky. And picking my way across ploughed fields where the footpaths on the map were indistinguishable, tougher still. One field I trudged through felt like marshland. But my Hoka hiking boots did the job of keeping the water out."

Writer Hikes For Awareness

Unfortuantely, the writer had to hike through the mud. He wrote, "Unfortunately, what they couldn't contend with was the shin-deep flood that surrounded a farmer's gate about a mile from the end. A detour would have added three or four miles. There was no alternative - I'd have to plunge through it. The muddy water spilled over the tops of my boots as I fought with the gate. On the other side, I sat down and poured out as much as I could."

The writer also explained why he's doing what he's doing. He's not some athlete rearing to go. But he recognizes how important it is. He wrote, "It's a very special event; a 12-hour endurance race that pauses for a service of remembrance on the Sunday morning, simultaneously honouring our war dead while raising money to support Armed Forces veterans wounded or injured during their service. A glance at the photos accompanying this piece will doubtless prove I'm a deeply un-athletic person, accustomed to sitting at home at my desk with a cup of tea, writing car reviews or answering questions from readers about their motoring maladies. It's a charmed life, one that has left me feeling compelled to give something back."

So let's wish him well in his travels!