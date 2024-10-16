Woman Carried Over Four Miles After Injuring Her Leg While Hiking

A Massachusetts woman needed some major assistance after getting injured while hiking alone (a big no-no if we're to be hoenst). She was on a New Hampshire trail and had to be carried over four miles

In a news release, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed they helped out the injured woman, who they identified as 33-year-old Anna Meier. She was hiking on the Franconia Ridge Trail between Mount Lincoln and Mount Lafayette.

Leaving about 8 a.m. in the morning, she planned to hike 9 miles along the Falling Waters/Old Bridle Path Loop. She managed to summit Mount Lincoln, but upon descending the mountain, she tripped. She ended up severely injuring her leg and couldn't finish the hike.

Unfortunately, she still had about 4.2 miles left to go. Some passing hikers called emergency services for the woman. Rescue response was delayed due to traffic conditions. Fortunately, a few members of the Appalachian Mountain Club found Meier and kept her company. They helped bring her to a sheltered location. They also put her in a sleeping bag due to the frigid temperatures.

Woman Carried Over Four Miles

Meier was struggling to stay warm. The low temps of 30 degrees combined with high winds made the area an arctic wasteland. Fast forward to that evening, and it took about 25 rescuers to carry Meier the rest of the way. They ended up carrying her more the four miles to the trailhead. The group ended up resting at Appalachian Mountain Club Greenleaf Hut around 9 p.m.

They completed their journey in the early morning hours of October 13. Afterward, first responders transported her to the hospital to have her leg examined.

The trail can be a bit dangerous for hikers as the woman found out. "The trail from Mount Lafayette to Mount Lincoln to Little Haystack is the most exposed, most beautiful, and most dangerous part of the hike. Although it looks like a straight route from here, the trail dips and climbs more than it appears to."

Following the accident, New Hampshire Fish and Game sent out a warning to hikers. They urged them to prepare for all eventualities when hiking.