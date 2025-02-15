Couple Get Married In Mid-Air On Valentine's Day No Less

One couple settled for a wedding unlike any other. They decided to tie the knot while in the air and on Valentine's Day no less, just to make things a little more special.

The couple took a flight from Iceland to Paris, France on February 14. The flight was staffed with PLAY Airlines couples. The crew helped 26-year-old tour guide Alexander Valur Wium Brynjólfsson marry Kita. What makes the flight so special is that the two were in between their two home countries, respectively.

"Kita and I met two years ago when I was working as a tour guide in Raufarhólshellir. Kita had come to Iceland for work and was absolutely in love with the country," Brynjólfsson told People. "One day, she happened to be in Raufarhólshellir at the same time as me, which led to me asking her out on a date, and we've been together ever since. We clicked right away and connected instantly."

The couple spent two years traveling together. So it makes sense that they would get married while in mid-flight. It's definitely a unique idea steeped in significance, and Valentine's Day just helps push it over the edge into cutesville.

Couple Gets Married In The Air

"We love traveling. When we heard about the idea that it was possible to get married on board this flight, we thought, why not? It just fit perfectly with all of our adventures — to get married in the skies between Iceland and France," he shares. "Plus, it's a pretty crazy and unconventional idea, which suits us well."

To make things even better, the crew members brought along their own partners for the in-flight wedding. It was certainly special. In total, around 200 guests on the flight got to witness the couple getting married. Samúel Friðfinnsson and girlfriend Rakel Björk Egilsdóttir attended the wedding.

"Samúel and I met at a PLAY staff party a year ago. I've worked for PLAY since its foundation and he's worked here for nearly two years. We really enjoy working together, especially on long-haul flights when we get to spend some time together at our destination," says Egilsdóttir.

Now the couple will have their honeymoon in Paris.

"The ceremony was incredibly beautiful and really fun, and it was just amazing. Now, we're going to enjoy ourselves in Paris," says Brynjólfsson.