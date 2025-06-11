Country Singer Surprised By Snake While Picking Berries At Their Nashville, Tennessee Farm

Things got biblical for one country singer. A simple berry picking excursion became a lot more interesting when a snake surprised them from the bush at their Nashville, Tennessee farm.

I'm, of course, talking about Carrie Underwood. The singer frequently shares stories about life on her farm. During one recent Instagram post, Underwood revealed a snake surprised her while she was picking berries. What's more, the reptile surprised her during a moment that she had begun to pray.

She wrote, "I went down to the orchard to feed Sugar and the sheep and thought I'd check to see if the pink lemonade blueberries were almost ready. Turns out, some were ready to be picked! What joy! I was on the next-to-last bush when I thought I'd pray. I love praying out loud in the orchard...it's so beautiful and peaceful...I was about 15 seconds into my chat when I was surprised by a snake in the blueberry bush."

Country Singer Shares Faith

The country singer had her own Garden of Eden moment. But Underwood revealed that the snake itself wasn't dangerous. Instead, she focused on how it influenced her faith in the moment.

She said, "Just a rat snake...nothing dangerous. But he was there...JUST as I began to pray. It obviously made me think...about God...about the devil. The devil is always there...watching...lurking...even when we feel at our closest with God. Being a Christian isn't a free ticket out of trouble. The world is full of evil...BUT God is with us. The snake and I kept our eyes on each other...but I got what I came for, finished my prayer and went about my morning...having faith that Mr. Snakey and the devil will both be moving along...out of my orchard and out of my way! Hope you all have a great weekend."

Fans responded to the country singer with their own messages of faith.

One wrote, "Carrie, it is so refreshing to hear someone as well known as you to be speaking so openly about their faith. Watching this year's American Idol was different. There was a different tone and I believe it was because you were there to help spread the message. Jelly Roll was such a wonderful mentor and the Easter episode was awesomely inspiring!"

Another wrote, "Thank you for sharing your faith! We give thanks to God for blessing us with fruits and veggies from our garden!"