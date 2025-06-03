Cops Face Off Against 7-Foot Alligator That Found Its Way In A Family's Backyard Swimming Pool

In today's wild animal roundup, I have a classic tale as old as time — cops vs alligator! Who will win? Tune in below!

Authorities responded to calls of a gator that left the swamp and managed to find itself in a family's backyard swimming pool. The 7-foot reptile wasn't happy about leaving and attempted a death spiral against the officers. Fortunately, none of the deputies or the professional trapper was injured in the exchange.

But it did make their job more difficult. The alligator simply did not want to leave its new home in the chlorinated waters. But the Martin County Sheriff's Office always get their guy - even if in this case, their guy is an alligator. Deputies Dawn Ferris and Sergeant Crystal Nash responded to calls about the gator in the pool.

Sunbathing Alligator

The reptile was getting a nice sun tan when the authorities approached with professional trapper Matt Hines. The trapper used a snare pole to try to push the gator to the shallow end and out of the pool. Not wanting to leave, the alligator turned its body into a propeller. It began to roll and twist through the water, splattering water everywhere.

Good thing it wasn't biting anyone!

"This was no easy task," the Martin County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media. "As unbelievable as it looks, this is the second time today that a gator has been found soaking up the sun in a residential pool in our area."

Fortunately, Hines was a professional. Despite the defiant reptile, he managed to coax the animal out of the pool and onto the pool deck. Authorities removed the alligator and relocated it to somewhere less suburban.

Still, the encounter is a reminder of just how strong the animal can be. Authorities warn against handling the reptile yourself.