Controversial Viral Video Shows Deceased Deer Being Transported By Tesla Cybertruck

An eye-catching video of a Tesla Cybertruck is going viral on Instagram, and comments are plenty divisive.

The Cybertruck itself is not really the reason the video has gained so much traction. But the vehicle's limitations are certainly a cause of the situation. That may sound confusing, but it all makes sense when explained further.

The driver of the Cybertruck in question, apparently killed a deer earlier in the day. Being that the Cybertruck is a Cybertruck, the driver opted to hang the deer from some sort of attachment on the back of the vehicle. The resulting scene was probably more distasteful than anything else. The deer's hind legs were spread and attached to vehicle attachment above the Cybertruck. The deer's head and front legs then hung toward the road, and swung around freely.

Comments on the video were not extremely supportive of the Cybertruck or its driver. While the circumstances surrounding the video are not known, there is enough information available to say that any animal which is harvested should be treated with more respect than this particular deer was.

With that said, I suppose it is a good thing to see a Cybertruck driver getting out into the great outdoors. And perhaps the deer was a victim of a vehicular accident. And in that case, all bets would be off.

Still, the look of the deer free-hanging from the Tesla Cybertruck is not a good one. And commenters on the Instagram post which has gained so much traction were not hesitant to make that known.

Notably, the top-liked comment said "This is just wrong." Moreover, another comment read that "real hunters respect the animals they hunt." That comment itself has garnered over 50,000 likes. Likewise, the post has been liked over 260,000 times since being shared.

As deer season winds down around the country, it is important that hunters maintain a level of focus on the way they portray themselves online. In a digital world, a single post can do plenty of damage to all hunters. And unfortunately, this video may have done just that, as publications like Whiskey Riff have boosted its reach even further.