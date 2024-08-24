Connecticut Mom, Who Lost Everything In Flood, Finds Precious Photo Of Unborn Child

With every storm comes a small sliver of light. A Connecticut mom recently lost her home in a tragic flood. However, a stranger reunited her with an irreplaceable memento.

Flood waters collapsed Randi Marcucio's home in Oxford, Colorado. Rainwater from the storm caused a brook in her yard to overflow. Due to the current of the water, the flood ended up washing a sonogram photo of the Connecticut mom's son away along with the house. According to NBC Connecticut, the photo floated 35 miles away.

That's when a stranger found it floating in the Long Island Sound off Compo Beach. "I'm walking by the water's edge with my friend and I see what looks like a photograph in the water," Nancy Lewis told the outlet.

She grabbed the photo out of the water. Fortunately, Lewis recognized a name across the top of it. It said, "Marcucio, Randi." She ended up searching for the Connecticut mom online and realized that the woman just lost everything in a flood. She reached out to a media anchor to give Marcucio back her photo.

"My heart just broke, and just then reading her story, and that's why I reached out," Lewis said. Lewis met with the Connecticut mom, and the two ended up hugging each other. Marcucio has a three-year-old son, Rhylee.

Connecticut Mom Reunited With Photo

"I saw the devastation and read your story," Lewis told her. "A single mom, emergency room nurse, I figured you were somebody who's always caring for other people. And I just wanted to see if there was anything that I could do for you. I mean — apart from this little sonogram that I found."

Meanwhile, Marcucio's husband saw the discovery as spiritual in nature.

"For her to have been out at that beach, at that time, to see something like that, to think it wasn't just a piece of garbage, pick it up, follow through - thank you so much - it's a story in itself," he said. "And it allows me to think that there is something greater than us. That has something to do with what goes on with these things."

Meanwhile, the Connecticut mom says she's focused on rebuilding her life.

"Rhylee and I are alive. Several people are not. So, you know, maybe to honor those people who can't move forward, Rhylee and I could just work on thriving, because we survived," she told NBC. "So now it's time to thrive for the people that can't and their families. You know, this is the start. This is the middle. And we'll finish out with a good long life in the end."