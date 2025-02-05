Community In Mourning After Beloved High School Principal And Wife Drown

Tragedy struck Tennesse as many mourned the loss of their beloved high school principal. A weekend out on the boat turned deadly when the high school principal and his wife drown. Their poor dog was found stranded behind.

Beloved High School Principal And Wife Drown

Daily Mail reports that "Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to Dale Hollow Marina on Sunday, where they found Jackson County High School Principal Dr. Frank Maxey 'Max' Petett, 59, and his wife, Tracy, 56, had died." Officers believed that the couple had been spending the weekend on their houseboat when something caused the high school principal and his wife to drown. Their dog was found, still onboard the boat.

Currently, deputies believe this is a tragic drowning accident. They do not expect any foul play was involved in the deaths. However, despite their best judgement, an official cause of death will not be released until after the Medical Examiner conducts autopsies and files their report.

A Community Mourns

Death is tragic when it happens to anyone. However, when it happens to such a beloved member of the community, it has even more lasting impacts. Jackson County Schools shared news of the drowning on their Facebook Page. The post shared their tremendous grief and all details of the tragic accident with the community. Then, the post praised Dr. Petett. It read, " Dr. Petett was more than a leader, he was a mentor, a friend, and a champion for our students and staff. His dedication, kindness, and unwavering commitment to our school will never be forgotten."

Additionally, the post encouraged people to be supportive of one another during this difficult time. They continued by sharing, "Counselors will be available throughout the day for anyone who needs support, and we will provide spaces for quiet reflection and remembrance."