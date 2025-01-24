Alabama Fire Chief Shot And Killed While Helping Driver Who Hit A Deer
Image via Coweta County Fire Rescue
Colleagues Honor Georgia Fire Chief Who Was Shot And Killed Helping Stranded Couple That Hit A Deer

Never leave a fallen comrade behind. The Coweta County Fire Rescue traveled to Alabama to escort the body of slain Georgia Fire Chief Bart Cauthen back home.

Cauthen died after being shot while helping a stranded couple who hit a deer in Alabama. It's a bizarre and tragic series of events. Cauthen was known for being a staple in his community. He had been in Alabama at the time when he noticed two people stranded on the roadway. The couple had hit a deer. The fire chief and the stranded driver decided to try to get help at a nearby house. That's when the homeowner opened fire on the two, killing Cauthen and injuring the driver.

"Coweta Fire Rescue was blessed with love from all the citizens, communities, and public safety agencies bring Battalion Chief Bart Cauthen home to Coweta today," the department wrote.

