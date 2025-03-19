Cobra Slithers Across Surprised Man's Feet While He Watches TV

Imagine for a moment that you're sitting there watching TV and enjoying your few moments of work-free bliss. That's when you feel something slither across your leg. Oh, it must have been your dog named Fluffy. Wait a second, you don't have a dog named Fluffy!! Glancing down, you recoil inwardly in horror at the sight of a king cobra.

That's exactly what happened to a man in Thailand. His TV time was disrupted by an invader in his home. Somehow, the venomous serpent managed to make its way inside his humble abode. He only realized after the cobra reached out to say hey, pass the remote. The incident happened on March 8 in Thailand's Trat province.

Cobra Kai!

Speaking with Newsflare, Wicha Phumngam explained that he screamed when he saw the cobra. That's an understandable reaction. I freak out when I see garden snakes. I couldn't imagine having a cobra at my feet. "I was enjoying a quiet afternoon watching TV when the enormous snake came in. I screamed when I saw it, and it was startled and slithered away under the shelf," Wicha told the outlet.

Fortunately, the man's started reaction did little to stop the king cobra on its journey. It continued moving across the floor and eventually took shelter under a shelf. Making sure that the reptile wasn't going to move again, he then called local animal control. Some cobra wranglers showed up to wrangle the cobra.

It wasn't a small snake by any means but a 13 foot big boy. They used hooks to pull it from its hiding spot and managed to carefully grab it by their bare hands. I don't think I could be a snake wrangler for that reason. I would definitely wind up bitten trying to grab the snake.

The entire incident was over in 1o minutes. They had it down to a science. From there, they transported the cobra to the wild. Wicha said that he never had something like this happen to him before. He'll be unlikely to forget it. After all, a king cobra can kill 20 people with a single bite or at least has the venom to do so.

"I've seen pythons around because I used to raise chickens, but I've never seen a cobra this large. I have no idea why it came into my home when there are no more livestock here," the homeowner said.