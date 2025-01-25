CNN Reporter Draws Backlash For Dressing As Panda As Company Undergoes Mass Layoffs

It comes down more to time and place here. CNN is drawing backlash for airing a cutesy segment where its reporters dressed as pandas. This comes as the network is handing down mass layoffs.

The network aired a segment from Senior National Correspondent David Culver. It showed him donning a panda suit as part of a showcase of the animals coming to the Smithsonian National Zoo. Viewers criticized CNN for re-airing the footage of Culver going overseas to see the two giant pandas. It was filmed last year but reaired now that the animals have come Stateside, according to Daily Mail.

Instead, critics point out that the network skipped out on Donald Trump visiting hurricane-ravaged North Carolina. CNN is struggling in ratings and is preparing to lay off multiple workers. Operation Panda would have been cutesy in a different environment, but given that the network has been accused of being out of touch with viewers, this is unlikely to help.

CNN Draws Backlash

Additionally, the network fired around 200 people just hours before airing the special. It just comes off as tone-deaf to some. There seems to be more important things they could be focusing on, not that zoo pandas aren't cute.

"This is a real thing CNN is doing and airing. I wonder why they just had massive layoffs?" wrote one person on X. Another wrote, "CNN and the people who watch it are the worst."

Meanwhile, Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote, "Fox News covering Trump meeting with victims of Helene in Western North Carolina, complete with individual families taking to the mic to share their massive struggles and frustration. CNN - Dana Bash talking giant pandas in DC."

Honestly, the network only has itself to blame for the timing. Perhaps, hold off on the layoffs announcement to after something like this to avoid comparisons. For what its worth, the story is cutesy and Culver does a good job of reporting it. Sure, the panda costume looks a bit creepy and not at all like a panda. But it's a cute little story that just comes at the wrong time.

It's a shame that Culver is getting so much flack when he's not the one to blame for the wider network.