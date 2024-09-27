Check Out These Top 3 Optimistic States To Live In — The Results May Surprise You

When deciding on a new place to live you may take certain things into consideration. Many people think of the scenery, the schools, the safety, or the proximity to things they enjoy. However, have you ever thought about the overall mindset and atmosphere of the state that you reside in? That's right, there are states that are more optimistic than others and who doesn't want to live in a "happy" state? Today we reveal the top 3 optimistic states to live in. As well as share with you the most optimistic state in the entire United States.

Top 3 Optimistic States To Live In

A study was conducted that surveyed the optimism level of inhabitants of each state. According to the New York Post, "Scores were ranked form 0 to 10 based on 10 metrics including how likely they were to persevere in challenging situations and how often they ate a healthy breakfast."

CNCB also shared that Icelandic Provisions, the company that conducted the study worked with Dr. Deepika Chopra, who is known as 'The Optimism Doctor." They stated that "The company polled 5,000 U.S. adults, including 100 participants from each state." With all of the data they collected they determined two main categories for living a life with higher optimism.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

1. Having a positive outlook on life - being less bothered by daily frustrations and being willing to bounce back from setbacks

2. Having healthy habits - healthy breakfast, exercising often, and spending time outdoors

Now, the results are in.

3. New Jersey

Although New Jersey may not have a reputation for being kind or optimistic, the data proves otherwise. One reason for this positive mindset could be related to physical fitness. The study proved that "43% of state inhabitants got 'enough' exercise." When you take into account that only one third of all Americans get the recommend amount of exercise it is clear to see the correlation between physical fitness and optimism. Additionally, the "Garden State" has much farmland and lots of access to healthy foods.

2. California

Many people who live in California had healthy habits to match their "Golden State" name. The New York Post shared that "43% of Californians feel well-rested" after a night a sleep. This is higher than the average of 35% of other Americans. Additionally, the majority of people who live on the West Coast start their day with a healthy breakfast. The combination of a healthy breakfast and restful sleep leads to a much more optimistic attitude towards life.

1. Wyoming

The number one most optimistic state to live in is the beautiful state of Wyoming. With its stunning national parks and small towns it is no wonder that it makes it on top of the list. Connecting with nature helps ease stress and promote mental clarity, and this state has some incredible scenery. Additionally, the study shared that "82% of residents wake up ready to own the day." This is a large contrast to the typical "62% of Americans" that wake up that way elsewhere. Furthermore, "98% of residents are willing to persevere and try again after they've failed a project."