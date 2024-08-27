Woman Charged For Jumping In Tiger Enclosure At New Jersey Zoo

While most of us fear lions, tigers, and bears (oh my!), this one woman has no such restraints. This New Jersey zoo visitor was caught on camera as she jumped over a fence and entered the tiger enclosure. Now, she is expected to go to court to face the repercussions of jumping in the tiger enclosure. She is fortunate that this hearing is the only consequence of her actions.

Jumping In The Tiger Enclosure At New Jersey Zoo

While most people do not dream of this act, for Zyair Dennis, it seemed like a good idea. While visiting the Cohanzick Zoo on Monday, the 24-year-old climbed over one of the fences between herself and the tiger's enclosure.

From there, she proceeded to stick her hand through the second fence, straight into the tiger's enclosure, within reach of its mighty jaws. The tiger noticed Dennis and sniffed at her hand. However, after taking that sniff, the tiger lunged for her and seemingly tried to bite her hand.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Deniss was able to pull her hand back in time. However, the encounter did not deter her, as she can be seen sticking her hand in the tiger enclosure once again before leaving the scene.

Not Her First Rodeo

Although this encounter seems like a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Zyair, it is nothing new. Local police told the NY Post that they had additional footage of this woman from earlier in the day. She was also seen climbing over fencing into the bear cage adjacent to the tiger enclosure.

The motives behind this young woman's actions have not yet been revealed. However, motive aside, the Bridgeton Police Department did not let this act of defiance go without repercussion. After all, you are not allowed to jump in tiger enclosures at the zoo.

The Repercussions Of Her Dangerous Actions

The Bridgeton Police Department released a special press release regarding this peculiar encounter. It states:

"Bridgeton Police on Friday signed charges against a 24-year-old Millville woman for entering a restricted area adjacent to both the tiger and bear enclosures at the local zoo on August 18th ."

Zyair Dennis was charged with "one count of Defiant Trespassing. Two city ordinances covering the general conduct of persons pertaining to climbing fences within the zoo were also issued." With the help of their social media pages and many eyewitnesses to the event, the woman who was seen jumping into the tiger enclosure was quickly identified.

She is now scheduled to appear in Bridgeton Municipal Court. She should be thankful that a court hearing and trespassing charges were the only repercussions of her actions. This New Jersey zoo visitor could have easily lost her hand that day.