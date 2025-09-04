Celebrity Couple Reveals They're Considering Adopting New Dog After Tragic Death

Celebrity couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark, are considering getting a new dog. This comes after the real-life couple lost a longtime member of their fur family.

Earlier this year, the celebrity couple lost their beloved dog, Chewie. The Shih Tzu passed away at the age of 17 back in February, devastating both Ripa and Consuelos. Now, the celebrity couple is considering adopting another dog to add to their family. Speaking with People, they explained they want another dog to give their pooch, Lena, some companionship.

"We're looking to maybe get Lena ... a sibling," she said. However, Ripa noted that it's hard to consider adopting a new pet when the grief is still there. "We're still not over the loss of our dog. I don't think we ever will be, frankly. But we definitely are considering a sibling."

They're looking for a small dog,"to be small enough to fit in the seat in front of us" on a plane.

Celebrity Couple Suffers Loss

"That's what we've learned about our dogs," she added.

Sadly, the celebrity couple revealed the death of Chewie earlier this year.

"She was extremely dehydrated and had some neurological stuff going down," Consuelos said of Chewie. "And you think, 'Okay, I'm doing the right thing, this is going to be not easy.' It's probably one of the toughest things we've had to do as a married couple."

Meanwhile, Ripa also discussed the loss. "I'm really sorry. I thought I got it all out, guys," she told the Live audience. "I really thought I got it all out, and I apologize because this is not how I wanted this to go down."

"We've been so lucky," Ripa also said. "We're very fortunate people in our lives; we've not had loss in our lives, a tremendous loss like this. We still have all of our parents. We're so fortunate. I feel very bad crying in front of you when people have — there are much bigger problems in the world, and I understand that."

"But you have to understand," she continued, "that this dog was so special, and she was such a great girl."