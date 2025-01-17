Cause Of Death Revealed For TikTok Star Found Dead In Georgia Woods

We now have answers into the tragic death of TikTok star Jiare Schneider. Authorities discovered Schneider's body in the Georgia woods back in November.

The 31-year-old was found dead on November 26. He had been missing for 10 days prior to that. Well, Clayton County Police have now ruled out any homicide or foul play. Instead, according to authorities, the TikTok star died after suffering injuries during a car crash. His vehicle had struck a tree after leaving the road. Schneider was still in the vehicle.

A representative from the department confirmed to TMZ that his death was accidental. They found nothing suspicious at the scene to suggest otherwise. Exactly what caused the crash remains to be seen. Schneider had gone missing after visiting a strip club in mid-November. After more than a week search, his family discovered the TikTok star deceased.

"A group of us gathered, and we came out here, and we went to the woods ... and there he was," a friend of the family, Germequa Bell, told the FOX5 Atlanta in November. "We knew when he disappeared that something was up."

TikTok Star Found Dead

In a press release, authorities confirmed that the TikTok star had been found. His vehicle had been difficult to locate due to how far in the woodline it had traveled. This suggest that Schneider was traveling fast when he wrecked.

"Our officers received a call from friends and family of Jiare Schneider, who's been missing from Forest Park," Clayton County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Ricky Porter told the outlet. "Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle traveled westbound across Brown Road, through overgrowth and into a tree at the rear of the property."

His sister became worried that something may have happened to her brother when he didn't call his son for days. Likewise, she noticed the TikTok star failed to upload any new content in a period of time as well. "He wants to get himself out there, you know, whether it's with his music, or whatever he wants to get into," she said.

The family expressed anger over the police for not helping more.

"Of course, [we're] relieved that we found him, but still angry that we didn't get the resources, the help that we were asking," family friend Germequa Bell told Fox 5. "His son, that's all we can think about."