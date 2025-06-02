Cause Of Death Revealed For Man Found Burnt On A Georgia Mountain

A grisly mystery has been solved. The cause of death has been revealed for a man found burned on a Georgia mountain. According to police, the man tragically took his own life and died by suicide.

This comes after Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety spokesperson John Bankhead confirmed that remains had been found on the mountain on May 31. Bankhead also confirmed at the time that the remains was badly charred, indicating the man had burned to death. The Georgia mountain became a crime scene as police investigated.

"This is the first time, in my knowledge, that something like this has happened, finding a body on top of the mountain," he said. "We've found bodies [of people] who have jumped and committed suicide. But nothing like this. This is very unusual. Very rare. I don't know if this has ever occurred here."

"As more comes forward, I think we'll find out that it's a very odd situation. Very odd situation," Bankhead continued.

Georgia Mountain Death

According to the Associated Press, police confirmed that the man died by suicide. The man reportedly left a note detailing what he planned to do and that they could find him at the Georgia mountain.

"The note was very specific about the method and location of the planned suicide which was consistent with the death scene," the statement reads in part. "Given the sensitivity and possible impact of reporting of suicides, Park police are not releasing the name of the deceased and ask that a link be provided to the Georgia Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988."

Authorities found the body under rocks on the Georgia mountain. Prior to the ruling, Bankhead said that he found the whole situation to be strange. He also said that it wasn't a populated area.

Police said, "The body was under an overhang, a rock overhang, and somebody had piled up rocks in front of the overhang to make it very private. And it's a number of rocks that, you know, you see around this area of the mountain. It's not in an area where hikers usually go. It's, you know, out of the way. People don't know it's there."

Bankhead previously said, per Atlanta News First, "It's in an area that visitors usually don't go to. You can see right behind me, it's under some trees. It's not in a popular area for visitors."