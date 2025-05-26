5 Skiers Found Dead Near Mountain Resort In Terrible Tragedy

Another tragedy at the slopes. Five skiers have sadly died near a mountainside resort in what can only be described as horrific and sad. Authorities made the startling discovery on Sunday, May 25.

CNN confirmed the passing of five skiers. Authorities discovered their bodies near the summit of the Rimpfischhorn mountain near Zermatt, Switzerland. Authorities began their search after two climbers discovered abandoned skis near the summit. This launched an investigation into the region. But the bodies weren't found until the next day.

Skiers Found Dead

Air Zermatt flew a rescue helicopter over the area, quickly discovering the bodies. At this time, authorities are investigating exactly what happened to the skiers. They are also working to identify the victims and make contact with their families. A group of mountain climbers discovered the four pair of skis near the summit.

Authorities located three of the bodies on an avalanche cone. Meanwhile, the other two bodies were found close nearby, about 650 feet away. While authorities are still piecing together exactly what happened, they believe that weather may have played a factor. Prior to the discovery, the weather had been extremely difficult.

"Formal identification of the victims is still ongoing," Valais officials said. "The Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of this accident."

There had been heavy wind and fog in the region. In fact, this was just the latest incident on the mountain. On the same day of the discovery, rescue teams had to rescue a duo of mountainers from a nearby mountain. Two mountaineers had become stranded on the nearby Fiescherhörner mountain. Things were so dire that the initial rescue attempt ended up aborted.

The mountain can be unforgiving. Although skiing can be an excellent way to spend the winter months, it can also be very dangerous. Conditions can change on a dime. The extreme cold is perilous, and avalanches remain a real risk. Sadly, this story ends in tragedy.