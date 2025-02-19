Brave Or Crazy? Daredevil Skiers Ski On Slope Next To An Active Volcano

Skiing has never been my forte. The whole "pizza" and "french fries" trick never worked for me. I distinctly remember, when being instructed on how to ski, that I was told not to worry. "Don't worry it is almost impossible to fall forward on these things. You can't hurt yourself." Well moments later, I fell forward and broke both of my skis in half. So....yea definitely not an expert in the field. However, when I was skiing the worst thing that could happen to me was that I fall into some fluffy snow. After all, I never made it off of the bunny hill. I thought that was challenging enough, but these skiers take the challenge to an entirely new level. These daredevil skiers decided to ski on a slope next to an active volcano!

Daredevil Skiers Ski On Slope Next To An Active Volcano

Are these people brave or crazy? The world may never know. Or perhaps they are just much better skiers than I will ever be and are therefore confident in their abilities. Skiing can be intense all on its own. After all, black diamond slopes are no joke. However, these daredevil skiers decided to take things one step further. They decided to ski down a slope that is next to an active volcano.

Can you imagine? One wrong move and you end up in hot lava instead of fluffy snow? Although I will admit, it does make for an epic video. Fox News shared a clip of the moment on Instagram. The image truly is stunning and there is something serene about it. The warm glow from the lava lights up the background of the video as one of those daredevil skiers slides into view mere feet from the flowing lava.

The skier slides down the slope as the lava cascades behind him. I can only imagine the interesting dynamic here. The insane heat of the lava vs. the freezing cold of the snow. I can see how adrenaline seekers would go for an event like this. For me, I will settle for watching the clip of it instead. With my luck, I would "pizza" or "french fry" myself right into the active volcano.

The Internet Reacts

The people of the internet had mixed reactions to these daredevil skiers. While some were amazed and thought their performance was "bad a**," others were not impressed. Many people commented on the dangers of the situation. Others shared their confusion as to why anyone would want to ski down a slope next to an active volcano. Here are some of the comments left under the video.

