Teen Accused Of Starting Devastating Wildfire Blames Bystanders For Not Putting It Out

The trial around a wildfire arsonist suspect is heating up. (Sorry I couldn't resist, but we're completely pun free from this point forward). A teen, accused of starting a devastating wildfire, insists that he's really not to blame for it. He highlighted multiple bystanders who could have put out the blaze.

The New Jersey teen will face the courts over his alleged crime. Authorities have accused him of setting a devastating wildfire that tore through Ocean County in New Jersey at the end of April. In total, more than 15,000 acres were destroyed in the inferno. That wildfire allegedly started when 19-year-old Joseph Kling started a bonfire on April 21.

The teen allegedly burned wood pallets and failed topo put out the fire, which blossomed into a wildfire. Speaking with NBC Philadelphia, Kling denied responsibility. He said that he had to leave early to take a friend to the hospital. Said buddy had been a dirt bike crash. When the teen left, he said 16 people had still been there.

Wildfire Blame

It's something Kling claims police ignored. They're placing the wildfire blame on him.

"I told them there were other people down there, and they ignored me," Kling said in front of the Ocean County Justice Complex'

"There were other people there, and I tried," Kling also said. The teen claims that he tried to put out the blaze before leaving. "I kicked dirt on it and everything. I had the flame almost out, and other people were there."

Authorities have charged Kling and a 17-year-old with the crime. The two previously tried to claim Mexicans started the fire.

"This investigation is still open and ongoing," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. "It would be inappropriate for us to offer further comment regarding the proofs. I will say that we look forward to trying this case in a courtroom, not on the courthouse steps.''

Meanwhile, Kling's own defense attorney claims his client "was unfortunately pinpointed, he was taken preemptively, and his statements, which have been consistent from day one, have been ignored, pushed aside."

The defense attorney also claims, "At this juncture, we've yet to see any evidence that this alleged bonfire that he was involved in even led to the (wild)fire."