Cause Of Death Revealed For Father Who Died While Competing In Ironman Triathlon

A cause of death has been revealed for a father competing in an Ironman Triathlon. The man died in the middle of a race on July 13.

31-year-old Sam Buchan became unresponsive during the Ironman 70.3 Swansea triathlon in Wales. Emergency officials fished him out of the water and began life-saving measures.

Sadly, it was too late to save his life. According to BBC, Bucan was struggling in the water but endured for over half a mile. Eventually, a boat pulled him from the water and transported him to Morriston Hospital. But he never recovered. Several days later, his family ultimately ended life support on the father.

Ironman Triathlon

Conditions during the Ironman cost him his life. Water temperatures reached more than 80 degrees Fahrenheit. This caused an exertional heat stroke that then caused cardiac death. Besides some mild childhood asthma, the father was in perfect health and had no history of ailments that caused his death.

The Ironman required participants to swim for 1.2 miles then run for 13.1 miles and then bike as well. Buchan never cleared the swimming portion. The organization mourned his death in a statement.

"Approximately half-way into the swim portion of the race, swim safety personnel noticed and responded to an athlete in difficulty," they wrote. "The athlete received immediate medical care while being taken via boat to a designated extraction point on the harbour, where further treatment was administered."

The organization also added, "The athlete was then transported to the hospital where they continued to receive treatment, but sadly passed today."

"Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the athlete," they continued. "We will continue to offer them our support and keep them in our thoughts as they go through this challenging time. We are deeply grateful to the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical assistance."

Meanwhile, Buchan leaves behind a wife and a son as well as many friends. It's been a difficult time for all who knew him. Our condolences go out to Buchan's family and loved ones in their time of mourning.